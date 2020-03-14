Malaysia police chief denies ex-finance minister Lim Guan Eng's son arrested in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has denied allegations that former finance minister Lim Guan Eng's son has been detained in Singapore.

He said Mr Lim's son is in Singapore but he has not been arrested or detained by the authorities there.

"It is definitely not true. We have not gotten any report that his (Lim) son was detained in Singapore.

"This is definitely fake news being spread," he said when contacted on Saturday (March 14).

He added that Mr Lim's son is not under investigation by Malaysian authorities as well.

"We will investigate who is spreading such fake news. We will get to the bottom of the matter," Mr Abdul Hamid said.

Chinese-language newspaper Nanyang Siang Pau had earlier reported that the child of a "senior Pakatan Harapan leader" had allegedly been nabbed after he attempted to bring in RM2 million (S$660,000) into Singapore without proper verification.

Controversial blog Malaysia Today later quoted the Nanyang article and alleged that the young man involved was Mr Lim's son.