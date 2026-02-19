Malaysia police arrest man who allegedly vandalised ATMs in Kuala Lumpur

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian police were notified on Feb 16 by a complainant stating that four ATMs at a bank in Jinjang Selatan had their screens smashed.

Sentul officer in charge assistant commissioner Basri Sagoni said that the police were notified on Feb 16 by a complainant stating that four ATMs at a bank in Jinjang Selatan had their screens smashed.

“Losses were estimated to be around RM4,000 (S$1,294). On Feb 17, the police received four additional reports of vandalism at two more banks in Jinjang Selatan and two in Jinjang Utara. Those losses have been estimated to be around RM60,000,” he said in a statement on Feb 18 .

In total 12 ATMs have been reportedly damaged.

“The modus operandi involved the suspect entering the area, and then smashing the ATM screen using an object believed to be a stone, and then fleeing the scene.

“No other criminal elements have been detected so far.”

Follow-up investigations led to the arrest of a 67-year-old suspect in Sentul on Feb 18.

“Upon questioning, the suspect said he committed the act because he was dissatisfied after failing to withdraw money from the ATM.

“With the arrest of the suspect, the police have successfully solved five reported cases of ATM screen vandalism,” the officer said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK