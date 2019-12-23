Malaysia police: Anwar accuser Yusoff Rawther's polygraph test not for court evidence

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The polygraph test conducted on a man who has accused Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim of sexual assault cannot be used as evidence in court, says the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Malaysia.

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that the test is to assist the investigations into Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther's claims of being sexually assaulted by Datuk Seri Anwar.

"The results of the test will determine the direction of the investigation," he said.

He added that the police have not obtained the results of the test yet but said that the investigation is ongoing.

"If someone passed the test and spoke the truth, we will double our efforts and find ways to improve our investigation," he told a press conference after the handover ceremony for the Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department director's post on Monday (Dec 23).

Asked whether Mr Anwar's whereabouts at the time he allegedly assaulted Mr Yusoff have been established, the IGP said he believed it had.

"However, one party is saying A while the other is saying B. We will investigate the matter further," Mr Hamid said.

Last week Mr Yusoff underwent a polygraph test at Bukit Aman.

His lawyer Datuk Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla had previously said his client was willing to take the test to assist the police in carrying out a fair and thorough investigation.

Prior to the polygraph test, the police had recorded Mr Yusoff's statement on Dec 9 and 10, while Mr Anwar was called in for questioning on Dec 12.

Investigators also went to Mr Anwar's house in Bukit Segambut, where the crime allegedly happened, to complete investigations.

At the time, Bukit Aman CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said that the police had taken statements from eight witnesses.

Mr Yusoff alleges that Mr Anwar outraged his modesty on Oct 2 last year. He filed a statutory declaration (SD) in November and subsequently lodged a police report on Dec 7.

The allegation has been denied by Mr Anwar, who said he was campaigning in the Port Dickson by-election on that day.