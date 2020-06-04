Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin sacks allies of predecessor Mahathir Mohamad

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya, who maintains that he is still the secretary-general, has been sacked as the Penang Bersatu chief.

Prime Minister and PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin issued a letter sacking Mr Marzuki on Tuesday (June 2), stating that Mr Marzuki will "cease from holding the post of chief of Penang Bersatu immediately".

"I thank you and appreciate your contributions and your service throughout your tenure in the post," stated a letter addressed to Mr Marzuki and signed by Mr Muhyiddin, sighted by The Star.

Mr Muhyiddin also signed another letter on the same date to axe another supreme council member, Mr Akhramsyah Muamar Ubaidah Sanusi.

Mr Marzuki and Mr Akramsyah have sworn their allegiance to former PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after the latter and Mr Muhyiddin fell out when Mr Muhyiddin was appointed Prime Minister of the Perikatan Nasional government.

The axing of Mr Marzuki and Mr Akramsyah is the latest in a string of actions to "clean up" PPBM of those who support Dr Mahathir.

On May 28, PPBM issued letters stating that five MPs, including Dr Mahathir, had "ceased to be members of Bersatu" after they chose to sit with the opposition Pakatan Harapan in Parliament.