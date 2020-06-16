Malaysia PM Muhyiddin denies reports of cancer recurrence

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia's prime minister denied reports about his health, releasing letters from doctors who found no evidence of cancer currently.

Muhyiddin Yassin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018 and was fully treated with surgery to remove the tumour followed by chemotherapy that was completed 2 years ago, according to a signed letter from Pantai Medical Centre as released by the prime minister's office.

"Several medical experts have confirmed that there is no evidence of cancer currently and there is no evidence of the recurring of the disease, and therefore the prime minister is medically fit to carry out his duties," his office said in a statement.

Muhyiddin also denied reports that said he breached quarantine rules in May after he came into contact with an official who was later confirmed to be positive with coronavirus.