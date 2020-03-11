Malaysia to set up economic panel to combat fall in oil prices, coronavirus outbreak

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia’s new government will set up an economic action council to tackle serious risks to the economy, notably the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on trade and a crash in global oil prices, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Wednesday (March 11).

While Malaysia has reported 129 cases of coronavirus, the epidemic elsewhere poses a huge risk to its export markets, and the oil price crash will hit earnings from exports of liquefied natural gas.

The council will be drawn from senior ministers, the central bank governor and other experts, will review the country’s finances to decide whether there is a need to recalibrate the government’s budget, Tan Sri Muhyiddin told reporters after chairing his first cabinet meeting.

"The cabinet is cognisant that the situation facing the country is not good," he said. "This is an immediate step to show the country we are not waiting on the sidelines."

He said the council will meet every week, and its first meeting will be on a Monday.

"Any decision made at the council will then be brought to the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday for approval." he said.

Mr Muhyiddin said a RM20 billion (S$6.56 billion) stimulus package announced last month will be re-tabled after a review to see whether additional funds were needed.

"This is to ensure that targeted groups can get the benefits of this stimulus package, as well as to restore investors’ confidence…," he said.

The government will also "consider all options", Mr Muhyiddin said when asked whether he plans to reintroduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The unpopular 6 per cent consumption tax was removed by the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration in 2018, cutting off a significant source of government revenue.

Mr Muhyiddin was sworn in as premier last week after days of political chaos following the abrupt resignation of veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad last month.

Mr Muhyiddin chaired the new government's first Cabinet meeting at Perdana Putra on Wednesday. The meeting which commenced at 9.25am was attended by all 31 ministers who were sworn in on Tuesday, Bernama reported.

Mr Muhyiddin and the ministers posed for a group photo just before the start of the meeting.

On Monday, Mr Muhyiddin announced his Cabinet line-up, and for the first time in Malaysian administrative history, it did not include a deputy prime minister.

The prime minister instead announced the appointment of four senior ministers, namely Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali as International Trade and Industry Minister; Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Defence Minister; Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof as Works Minister; and Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as Education Minister.

The Cabinet ministers were sworn in before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Melawati on Tuesday.

Mr Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in as Prime Minister on March 1.

Also present at Wednesday's Cabinet meeting was Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and Deputy Chief Secretary (Cabinet) Datuk Dr Farizah Ahmad.