Malaysia PM meets with king amid talk of early elections

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Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is facing pressure to call polls ahead of schedule in response to growing tensions within the ruling alliance.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim held an audience with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on May 18 , a day after the premier floated the possibility of calling an early election, according to a statement on the monarch’s official Facebook page.

A general election is not due until early 2028 but Datuk Seri Anwar is facing pressure to seek consent from the king to call polls ahead of schedule in response to growing tensions within the ruling alliance and to synchronise the vote with several state polls expected in coming months.

Sultan Ibrahim met with Mr Anwar at the national palace, with the chief secretary to the government present, the Facebook post said, without providing further details.

Mr Anwar’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A palace official told Reuters it was a “routine meeting” and part of Mr Anwar’s weekly audience with the king, adding that they were not privy to what was discussed.

Mr Anwar said on May 17 he would consider calling a snap election if internal divisions continue to widen. His government consists of his Pakatan Harapan coalition and the Barisan Nasional alliance led by the once-dominant United Malays National Organisation party, as well as a handful of smaller parties.

Barisan said on M ay 16 it would contest all 56 seats in an upcoming election in Johor state independently and without PH’s cooperation. Mr Anwar said he plans to convene PH’s leadership for urgent discussions, adding that the coalition was prepared to contest against any parties.

Mr Anwar could also face a challenge from his former Cabinet ministers Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad. The pair on M ay 17 announced they were leaving Mr Anwar’s People’s Justice Party to lead a smaller party, a move that could spur more defections from the ruling coalition. REUTERS