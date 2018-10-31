Mahathir to discuss water agreement with Singapore during upcoming visit, Malaysia minister tells Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA) - Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to discuss Malaysia's water agreement with Singapore, among other issues, during his upcoming visit to the Republic for the 33rd Asean Summit from Nov 11 to 15.

Deputy Foreign Minister Marzuki Yahya said the government was firm in its demand for a review of the price of raw water supplied to the Republic, indicating that the matter would be discussed on Nov 12.

"We will continue to give our commitment. I hope with the cooperation of all parliamentary members, it gives strength to efforts to get the desired price for the Malaysian government," he told the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday (Oct 31).

He was responding to a supplementary question from Barisan Nasional MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah on the status of discussions pertaining to the water supply agreement with Singapore.

Datuk Marzuki noted that based on the provisions in the Water Agreement 1961 and 1962, the price of raw water supplied by the country was 3 sen (one Singapore cent) per 1,000 gallons and could be reviewed after 25 years.

As such, he said, Malaysia had the right to review the price of the water, as provided for by law.

He said among the steps taken by Malaysia was to make its stand on the matter clearly known during bilateral meetings with Singapore.

Coordination with the relevant stakeholders, especially the Johor government, is in progress to resolve the issue without affecting the country's interests, he added.