Malaysia PM Mahathir to visit Thailand on Wednesday

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will make a two-day official visit to Thailand starting on Wednesday (Oct 24).

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Tuesday, said it is part of his introductory visits to neighbouring South-east Asian countries since assuming the position of prime minister on May 10.

During the visit, Tun Dr Mahathir will meet Thailand Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, and attend an official dinner.

The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to further strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

"It would also allow Malaysia to highlight the government's current policies and its stand, particularly on issues of mutual concern," the ministry added.

The visit is also expected to add momentum to the southern Thailand peace dialogue process. The Malaysian government recently appointed former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Mohd Noor as the new facilitator for the peace talks.

On economic cooperation, the ministry said, Malaysia's total trade with Thailand in 2017 recorded a significant growth of 18.43 per cent to reach RM98.69 billion (S$33 billion) from RM86.46 billion in 2016.

Thailand is Malaysia's fifth largest trading partner and the second largest among the Asean countries after Singapore.

Malaysia is Thailand's largest trading partner among the Asean countries and the fourth largest among its trading partners in the world.

During the visit, Dr Mahathir will be accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali; Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah; International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking and senior government officials.

Dr Mahathir is also scheduled to meet the Malaysian community in Thailand.