Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad 'puzzled' why Johor Crown Prince unaware of upcoming ship-to-ship hub

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says he is "puzzled" why Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the Crown Prince of Johor, is unaware of the ship-to-ship hub to be built in waters off Johor Baru.

Tun Dr Mahathir said many people in the state already know of the project, which has been discussed since last year.

"I'm puzzled that he doesn't know. He knows a lot of things yet he doesn't know about this," Dr Mahathir said on Tuesday (April 2).

He was responding to questions on the project after witnessing the signing of an agreement between KA Petra Sdn Bhd and Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd

Under the agreement, KA Petra and Hutchison Ports will jointly develop the world's largest ship-to-ship transfer hub in Johor Baru waters.

Dr Mahathir also denied claims that Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian was unaware of the project.

"I met him yesterday (April 1) and we spoke about this. So he knows," he said, adding that the project would be beneficial to the country.

On Sunday (March 31), Tunku Ismail shared a Facebook post by a Johor organisation called Gerakan Muafakat Johor (Johor Consensus Movement) which accused Putrajaya of bulldozing the project through without the knowledge of the Johor government.