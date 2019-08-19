Malaysia PM Mahathir, 94, goes on 11km bicycle ride

Malaysia's nonagenarian prime minister went on an 11km bicycle ride on Saturday (Aug 17), a feat which set the Internet twittering.

"This morning we had the chance to bike almost 11km. Thank God, it feels fresh and vibrant," 94-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed posted on his social media accounts.

The posts were accompanied by a 23-second video of the outing around parks in the administrative capital Putrajaya and science park town Cyberjaya.

Riding a red bicycle while wearing a red and white helmet, the world's oldest head of government, was accompanied by an entourage of nearly 10 men on other two wheelers, including a scooter.

Members of the public could be seen looking on curiously as the group passed.

The post attracted some 9,000 likes across Facebook and Twitter.

"The best Tun beloved by rakyak (people) all," wrote Mohd Raiszudin on Facebook, using a Malaysian honorific.

"May you always ride your bike and go faster to drive the country to the top of success."

Dr Mahathir, who is on his second stint as Malaysian prime minister, just celebrated his 94th birthday last month.

"My birthday wish is very simple - that I can finish my work setting Malaysia on the road of recovery," he wrote on Facebook then.

"It is a privilege and honour to serve this country."

At an age where many would prefer to be in the passenger's seat, the sprightly grandfather has also frequently been seen driving various visitors around in Malaysian-made Proton cars.

Just earlier this month, visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo was taken for a spin.

After official meetings in the Prime Minister's office, Dr Mahathir drove Mr Joko to lunch at the Prime Minister's residence some 4km away in a red Proton Persona.

"This was the second time I had the honour of sitting in a car driven by Dr M," Mr Joko wrote on his Facebook page, recounting the first as during an earlier visit to Malaysia some four years ago, when Dr Mahathir had invited him for a test drive, also in a Proton.

"The speed was thrilling: it reached 180 km per hour. But today was calmer."

On Sunday, Dr Mahathir was again behind the wheel when he test drove the Malaysian-made Proton Saga MC 2019.

Dr Mahathir was born on July 10, 1925, in Kampung Seberang Perak, Alor Setar, Kedah. He is the youngest of nine siblings.

He first became prime minister in 1981 at the age of 56 and was the country's fourth prime minister then.

He stepped down from the post in 2003 after being in office for 22 years.