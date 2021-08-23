Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri expected to steer clear of Perikatan Nasional branding

Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to steer clear of using his predecessor's Perikatan Nasional (PN) label for his government, largely due to pressure from his own party members and also to put some distance between the two administrations, analysts have said.

With the ink barely dry on Datuk Seri Ismail's appointment, which was ratified by Malaysia's King on Saturday (Aug 21), politicians from PN and Mr Ismail's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, both of which backed his bid to become premier, had started bickering over the label of the new government.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin labelled Mr Ismail's government a PN government hours after the appointment, a stance echoed by other senior PN leaders - Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

However, this was swiftly criticised by Umno Supreme Council member Abdul Rahman Dahlan and party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan, both of whom described it as a mixed government and not another PN government.

Mr Ismail, in his maiden speech addressing Malaysians on Sunday, steered clear of labelling his current government, instead individually thanking each party that had supported him to become Prime Minister.

The Umno vice-president’s government, just like that of his predecessor Tan Sri Muhyiddin, comprises 12 parties and three major coalitions – Mr Muhyiddin’s PN pact, Mr Ismail’s BN alliance, and the Sarawak-based Gabungan Parti Sarawak, along with four independents who are ostensibly aligned to PN, and one MP from Parti Bersatu Sabah.

PN has 50 seats, while BN provides 41 seats and GPS 18 seats.

Despite the make-up, Mr Muhyiddin had consistently referred to the administration as a PN government throughout his 18-month tenure.

But University of Tasmania's director of Asia Institute, Professor James Chin, said that Mr Ismail is unlikely to use such labels for his own administration despite Mr Muhyiddin's attempts to paint the change of premiership as more of a passing the baton within a similar administration.

"If you look at the history of Umno, they are not going to stand for this. Now they are in charge, they probably will not call it an Umno government as such in public, but it is basically an Umno government. I doubt very much they will call it PN because this is never a name they liked," Prof Chin told The Straits Times.

The Umno-led BN did not formally join PN after the formation of the previous administration despite overtures from PN parties, with Umno saying that it would continue to contest elections under the BN flag in the future and not under PN.

PN's anchor party, Mr Muhyiddin's Bersatu, is an Umno splinter party.

"Umno can't wait to retire PN as soon as possible," Prof Chin said, adding that the infighting over the administration's label will only create a perception that the infighting that caused the collapse of Mr Muhyiddin's administration has carried on to this administration as well.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun, meanwhile, said that the label "PN government" was factually incorrect even during Mr Muhyiddin's administration.

"The last government should be a PN-led government. This government should be an Umno or BN-led government," Dr Oh told The Straits Times.

He said that Mr Ismail will look to avoid symbolic association with the previous administration due to his predecessor's struggles in dealing with Covid-19, especially as Mr Ismail had served in the same administration as deputy prime minister, and his Cabinet line-up might not look drastically different from that of Mr Muhyiddin's.

"Because the last government was less than stellar in its pandemic management, the present government would not like to associate itself with at least the semantics and symbolics of the past government," Dr Oh said.