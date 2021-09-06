Malaysian PM Ismail left with slim majority as PH offers only to abstain in confidence votes

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had reached out to the main opposition coalition for a confidence-and-supply agreement just days after being sworn in as premier on Aug 21.
Malaysia Bureau Chief
  • Published
    23 min ago
KUALA LUMPUR - The Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration's controversial move to back away from a confidence motion requested by Malaysia's King comes after the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) offered only to abstain, in exchange for several reform and Covid-19 initiatives.

Official sources told The Straits Times that the main opposition coalition handed in a draft agreement on the abstention offer before last week's Cabinet meeting, which decided to set up a ministerial committee involving all major ruling parties in government to study the proposal.

