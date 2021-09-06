Malaysian PM Ismail left with slim majority as PH offers only to abstain in confidence votes

KUALA LUMPUR - The Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration's controversial move to back away from a confidence motion requested by Malaysia's King comes after the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) offered only to abstain, in exchange for several reform and Covid-19 initiatives.
Official sources told The Straits Times that the main opposition coalition handed in a draft agreement on the abstention offer before last week's Cabinet meeting, which decided to set up a ministerial committee involving all major ruling parties in government to study the proposal.