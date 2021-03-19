Malaysian PM Muhyiddin backs Indonesia's call for emergency Asean summit on Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR (REUTERS, AFP) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday (March 19) expressed support for Indonesian President Joko Widodo's call to hold an emergency Asean summit to address the situation in Myanmar.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin in a statement said the persistent use of lethal violence against unarmed civilians was unacceptable, and urged Myanmar's military leadership "to change its course and choose a path towards peaceful solutions".

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, triggering a mass uprising that security forces have sought to crush with a campaign of violence and fear.

Myanmar’s Asian neighbours, led by Indonesia, have offered to help find a solution but failed to make headway.

The 10 countries of Asean has long held to the principle of not commenting on each other’s internal affairs, but there are growing signs that the Myanmar crisis is forcing a reassessment of that.

Mr Widodo made some of the strongest comments yet from a regional leader on the crackdown.

“Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately so that there are no more victims,” Jokowi, as he is known, said in a virtual address.

“The safety and welfare of the people must be the top priority. Indonesia also urges dialogue, that reconciliation is carried out immediately to restore democracy.”