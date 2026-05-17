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Malaysia PM Anwar’s staunchest critic Rafizi finds a new party – and a new fight

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Rafizi Ramli (centre) and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad takes over the registration certificate of Parti Bersama Malaysia from the founder Tan Gin Theam (right).

Mr Rafizi Ramli (centre) and Mr Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad take over the registration certificate of Parti Bersama Malaysia from founder Tan Gin Theam (right).

ST PHOTO: LU WEI HOONG

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Lu Wei Hoong

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PETALING JAYA, SelangorFormer economy minister Rafizi Ramli has broken away from Malaysia’s ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), bringing along fellow ex-minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad in a split announced on May 17.

Datuk Seri Rafizi, formerly deputy president of PKR, will be taking over the leadership of the fringe Malaysian United Party – also known as Parti Bersama Malaysia.

It is a splinter of the Chinese-majority Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA), registered in Penang in 2016. Its founder Tan Gin Theam was at a ceremony to hand over the party to Mr Rafizi.

This comes after both Mr Rafizi and Mr Nik Nazmi were defeated in party elections in May 2025, which led to their resignations from the Cabinet.

Also present at the launch were six other renegade PKR MPs: Mr Wong Chen, Mr Lee Chean Chung, Ms Rodziah Ismail, Mr S. Kesavan, Mr Zahir Hassan and Mr Baktiar Wan Chik.

Former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli (third from left, blue colour), supported six renegade PKR MPs.

Former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli (third from left, blue colour) supported six renegade PKR MPs.

ST PHOTO: LU WEI HOONG

Mr Rafizi has been a vocal critic of Prime Minister and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership since losing the party’s deputy presidency in internal polls in May 2025. The elections then were marred by claims of vote-rigging, while Mr Nik Nazmi failed to defend his vice-presidency.

Mr Rafizi participated in a rally in April 2026 calling for the resignation of then Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki, who was embroiled in allegations of a “corporate mafia”.

The term refers to claims that enforcement authorities, especially the MACC, had for years allegedly abused their wide-ranging powers to extort from and coerce corporate figures.

Mr Rafizi is being investigated by the MACC for alleged abuse of power and procedural irregularities linked to a RM1.1 billion (S$357.3 million) strategic collaboration between the government and Britain-based semiconductor firm Arm Holdings. He oversaw the deal during his tenure as economy minister.

More on this topic
Malaysia’s anti-graft agency to quiz ex-minister Rafizi Ramli over deal with British chip giant Arm
From pig farms to petrol prices, Anwar’s government is running out of easy answers

Lu Wei Hoong is Malaysia correspondent at The Straits Times, specialising in transport and politics.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.