Malaysia PM Anwar’s senior aide resigns after letter controversy

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim’s senior political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (left) said he had submitted his resignation on Nov 25.

KUALA LUMPUR – A senior aide to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has resigned following controversy over a letter of support in a hospital project that led to mounting pressure on the Premier to step up his commitment in tackling graft.

Datuk Seri Anwar’s senior political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said in a post on X that he had submitted his resignation on Nov 25 to “defend” himself from attacks that may damage the government’s image.

Datuk Seri Shamsul had allegedly issued a letter supporting contractors bidding for a hospital project in the southern state of Johor.

The move drew criticism and calls for his dismissal, with former economy minister Rafizi Ramli urging Mr Anwar to take firm action and for a possible probe by the country’s anti-graft agency.

Mr Anwar said he had reprimanded the aide involved and that while he disagreed with issuance of the letter, it was “vague” and did not constitute an instruction. BLOOMBERG