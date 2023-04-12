Malaysia PM Anwar welcomes birth of 12th grandchild

PETALING JAYA – A beaming Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took to social media on Wednesday to show off the arrival of his Ramadan gift – his half-Japanese grandchild Nurul Isra Mitsuki.

“Praise be to God!

“Ramadhan gift. Nurul Isra Mitsuki, the child of Ilham and Luqman Watanabe,” Datuk Seri Anwar said in a post on Twitter accompanied by a photograph of him cradling the baby as one of his grandsons looks on.

Mr Anwar said that he and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, are now the grandparents to 12 grandchildren following the birth of Nurul Isra.

“It’s more festive this time,” he added.

In December 2018, Ms Nurul Ilham, Mr Anwar’s fifth child of six, wed Mr Mitsuru Luqman Watanabe.

Nurul Isra is the couple’s fourth child. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK