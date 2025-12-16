Malaysia PM Anwar unveils latest Cabinet line-up

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim said the government will continue to prioritise strengthening governance and improving the effectiveness of policy implementation.

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Dec 16 announced a new list of his Cabinet members and deputy ministers, with prominent names taking over new and switching portfolios.

He said the government will continue to prioritise strengthening governance and improving the effectiveness of policy implementation for the well-being of the people and the country.

Those involved in the reshuffle are:

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister - Johari Ghani

Economy Minister - Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir

Human Resources Minister - R. Ramanan

Youth and Sports Minister - Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) - Hannah Yeoh

Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister - Steven Sim

Plantation and Commodities Minister - Dr Noraini Ahmad

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs) - Mustapha Sakmud

Datuk Seri Anwar had four Cabinet posts to fill after a string of resignations .

Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had resigned as the economy minister and the natural resources and environmental sustainability minister respectively, in May following defeats in their party elections.

Datuk Ewon Benedick resigned as entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister in November, stating that he would quit if Putrajaya decided to appeal the Kota Kinabalu High Court ruling affirming Sabah’s rights to 40 per cent of net federal revenue derived from the state.

The post of investment, trade and industry minister was vacant since early December after Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz’s second term as senator ended.

Mr Anwar last made major changes to his Cabinet in December 2023 following a ​dip in opinion polls amid concerns over the state of the economy, ​inflation and the slow pace of promised reforms.

Malaysia's Cabinet ‌comprises elected federal and state lawmakers from both houses of Parliament, as well as appointed senators in the upper ‌house. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK