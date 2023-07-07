Malaysia PM Anwar to meet Elon Musk to discuss investments

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said he will meet Mr Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter, to discuss the billionaire’s investment in the South-east Asian nation.

“Next week, Elon Musk asked to discuss with me the possibility and his commitment to increase his investments in Malaysia,” Datuk Seri Anwar said in a speech during an event with civil servants.

Malaysia’s Trade Ministry in March said it had approved electric vehicle maker Tesla’s application to import battery-run EVs into Malaysia.

It said Tesla will open an office, showrooms and service centres in the country and establish a network of charging stations for its cars, but did not say when.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Anwar did not provide any other details of next week’s meeting.

He said he had met Saudi Aramco during a conference in late June, when the Saudi state oil company agreed to increase its investments in the state of Johor.

Malaysia’s Petronas and Saudi Aramco jointly own a refinery-petrochemical complex in Pengerang, Johor. REUTERS