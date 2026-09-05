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Malaysia PM Anwar to consider calling general election on an earlier date

Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government is stable and has the mandate to continue governing and managing the country effectively.

KUALA LUMPUR - Calls for an earlier general election will be considered, said Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government is currently prioritising efforts to revive the economy, improve the people’s well-being, and combat corruption and abuse of power.

Anwar also said the federal government is stable and has the mandate to continue governing and managing the country effectively.

“As I told the Cabinet on Wednesday (Sept 2), we have a mandate to govern the country, and to eradicate corruption and abuse of power,” he said.

The Prime Minister said efforts to tackle corruption and power abuse are not based on race or aimed at protecting the position of any particular group.

“Whether they are Malay, Chinese or Indian, or from Sabah or Sarawak, this is not a matter of race, protecting positions or any particular group.

“Despite the risks and pressure I face, I ask the people to pray that we can continue our efforts to clean up the country,” Anwar added.

Meanwhile, Barisan Nasional is still committed to the unity government and maintaining the country’s stability as previously promised, said its secretary-general Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said although Umno and BN may want an earlier election, it does not mean “we are overconfident that we will win and form the government”.

“Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has also stressed many times that this country needs to remain stable and he has made a clear commitment,” Zambry added, referring to the Deputy Prime Minister and BN chairman.

“The question of poking holes in the roof does not arise at all because we are committed to maintaining this government until the election date is announced,” he said.

It was reported earlier that Zahid had voiced support for an earlier 16th General Election.

The current 15th Parliament is expected to reach its full term on Dec 18, 2027. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK