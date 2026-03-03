Malaysia PM Anwar says panel probing anti-graft chief will submit report soon

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said a special committee investigating anti-graft chief Azam Baki’s shareholdings will submit its report soon.

As such, it is too early to decide on the need for a Royal Commission of Inquiry into allegations the agency colluded with businessmen to oust company founders, he added.

The three-person panel looking into Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam will submit its report in one or two days, Datuk Seri Anwar said in Parliament on March 3.

Bloomberg News published two articles in January that caused an outcry in Malaysia, spurring public protests and calls for the MACC, as the agency is known, to be investigated and Mr Azam to step down.

The first report was on Mr Azam’s shareholdings in a financial services firm that were higher than the allowed limit for public officials.

The second one concerned alleged collusion between MACC officials and businessmen in order to intimidate executives and remove them from their companies.

Mr Azam and the MACC have strongly denied the allegations.

Malaysia’s Cabinet ordered an investigation into Mr Azam’s shareholdings be carried out by a special committee of three senior public servants led by the Attorney-General in mid-February.

Lawmakers, including the largest party in Mr Anwar’s coalition, called for the establishment of a Royal Commission to probe the allegations of collusion and intimidation.

The Cabinet said it would consider establishing a Royal Commission after the special committee submitted its findings.

Representatives for the MACC and the Prime Minister’s Office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, nor did the Attorney-General.

Mr Anwar told Parliament that the government hasn’t dismissed the proposal for a Royal Commission but will follow due process before deciding.

In Malaysia, a Royal Commission is a panel set up by the king on the Cabinet’s advice to investigate matters of major public concern.

Typically chaired by senior judges or other prominent figures, it has the power to summon witnesses, take evidence under oath and compel documents.

While it can make findings and recommend legal or policy action, it cannot prosecute or punish. Any follow-up is therefore dependent on the government and enforcement agencies. BLOOMBERG