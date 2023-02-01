Malaysia PM Anwar says Nurul Izzah’s adviser role helps ensure transparency in finance ministry

KUALA LUMPUR - Expressing his readiness to accept criticisms over his daughter’s appointment, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim explained that Ms Nurul Izzah’s role as his senior economics and finance adviser is to ensure transparency in the administration and to monitor procurements and tenders so that the processes are carried out properly.

Datuk Seri Anwar said former MP Nurul Izzah wanted to help realise these aims.

“I accept criticisms, but on her appointment, that is all to it. She (Nurul Izzah) will also ensure that proper procedure is followed when it comes to contracts and tenders, he told reporters after launching the National Sports Award in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

“She is not there to take projects. If people criticise and they are sincere, I have no problems with it. I want to ensure there are no unhealthy practices in the administration.

“But those who criticise me include those who give millions of ringgit worth of contracts to their children. There were also paid appointments but not much work was done,”

Mr Anwar did not name nor elaborate on his allegations.

“My daughter (Nurul Izzah) was eager to help me in any way she could. If she came to help me without being given an official position, people will question her intentions even more severely than they do now,” he explained.

The Prime Minister stressed that her role would be very limited and that she would not have any opportunity to “enrich” herself.

“She will not have the power to take on or directly manage any project or tenders herself,” he said.

Mr Anwar added that he would do everything in his power to improve Malaysia’s global Corruption Perception Index (CPI) score which dipped from 48 in 2021 to 47 in 2022. Malaysia was also ranked 61st, moving up one spot from the previous year.

Singapore was the only South-east Asian country to make it to the top 10 and was ranked “fifth least corrupt country” in the world with a score of 83.

“I will personally guarantee that there will be no acts of corruption, bribery or misuse of power during my term as prime minister.

“I also pledge my administration’s willingness to fully cooperate with any investigations launched by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” he said.

On the same economic adviser issue, Malaysia’s Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil pointed out that the government had also appointed several other individuals as advisers and not just Ms Nurul Izzah.

He named former Petronas president and CEO Mohd Hassan Marican as one of those given an adviser post in the finance ministry.

“The advisers will not touch on policy matters, have no source of authority including to call for meetings as well as are not paid any salary,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK