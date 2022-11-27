Malaysia PM Anwar says Cabinet posts ‘not reward’ for support

PUTRAJAYA – Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that his forthcoming Cabinet appointments should not be seen as a “reward” for politicians who have backed him to lead the so-called unity government comprising multiple rival coalitions.

Datuk Seri Anwar, who became Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Thursday, said that he has yet to finalise discussions with the multitude of parties that are backing his premiership, during which they can propose candidates for his Cabinet.

He is largely expected to announce his slate of ministers this week.

Speaking to the press on Sunday after chairing a council addressing Malaysia’s cost-of-living issues at his office, Mr Anwar said that Cabinet positions should not be seen as a “reward for the political masters”.

Mr Anwar also reiterated his commitment to reduce the Cabinet’s size compared with predecessors Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s and Muhyiddin Yassin’s, who both had bloated Cabinets of more than 30 ministers and nearly 40 deputies while trying to maintain a mixed-coalition administration that had a single-digit majority.

“I want them to support me for the policies I bring, my commitment against corruption, and to resuscitate the economy,” the Premier said.

Mr Anwar has 148 MPs in his government bloc representing at least four coalitions, three parties and independent candidates. This gives him a two-thirds majority in the 222-seat Parliament, possibly making it the strongest government in Malaysia since early 2008, when Barisan Nasional (BN) commanded two-thirds of the seats in Parliament.

However, there are concerns that Mr Anwar will need to heed the demands of the multiple parties that prop up his administration – including former arch-rivals BN, Sarawak’s ruling party Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Sabah’s ruling party Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

Mr Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition supplies only 82 of the seats for his government.

He had previously indicated that he would be appointing two deputies – one from BN and one from GPS – which is expected to be done before he faces a vote of confidence in Malaysia’s Parliament on Dec 19.

Mr Anwar decided to call for the confidence vote after his rival for the top job, Tan Sri Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chief, questioned his majority claim on the day of his appointment by the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah.

BN chief Zahid Hamidi on Sunday gave his assurance that his coalition’s 30 MPs would be fully backing Mr Anwar during the confidence vote.

“This is so that the legitimacy of the PM will be finalised and all those who are questioning it will be silenced,” Zahid said in a statement.