Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Khazanah chairman, said no one should be above scrutiny.

KLANG – A company under Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional is being investigated following concerns over its governance, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim saying no one should be above scrutiny.

Anwar, who is also the Khazanah chairman, said the matter was raised during a meeting, and the board decided to investigate to ensure any governance issues were addressed.

“There is apparently a company set up in 2012, which has questions raised over its governance… if there are violations, investigate,” he said while officiating an event on Aug 20.

He said the investigation was not to target anyone over past decisions but to address any consequences that could still affect the country today.

He cited government-owned Islamic financial institution Tabung Haji and Felda – the Federal Land Development Authority – as examples of institutions that suffered significant financial losses, saying the effects of poor management could continue to burden the country years after decisions were made.

“This is not about politics. This is about morality, values and the future of the nation,” he said.

Anwar said he would continue to push for stronger governance even if the issues involved decisions of past administrations or people he knew personally.

He said investigations should be allowed to proceed through the proper channels, and the relevant authorities and courts should determine any prosecution or punishment. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK