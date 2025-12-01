Malaysia PM Anwar launches Perodua’s first EV with 445km range at $25k

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The QV-E uses a lithium iron phosphate battery (52.5kWh) and has a range of up to 445km, depending on driving style, temperature and road conditions.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian auto manufacturer Perodua has launched its first battery electric vehicle – the QV-E – as part of plans to develop a sustainable EV ecosystem.

The QV-E is priced at RM80,000 (S$25,100) without insurance and excluding the battery, Bernama reported.

At the launch, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was touched by the quick progress of the project.

“I am very proud,” he said on Dec 1. “It is not just about the EV launch, but that it was made possible through the intelligence, discipline and hard work of our local talent,” added Datuk Seri Anwar.

The model includes the latest safety features, including a child presence detection system, which alerts the driver if a child or pet is in the car.

It can detect and track movement and vital signs such as breathing in the second row seat and the foot well area. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK