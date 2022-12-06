Malaysia PM Anwar halts $2.17b flood mitigation initiatives not awarded through open tenders

PUTRAJAYA - Flood mitigation initiatives amounting to RM7 billion (S$2.17 billion) and approved by the previous administration will not proceed but undergo a review, said Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also finance minister, said this was because it was found that the plans were approved through direct negotiation and not through open tenders.

“We will have this reviewed so that there will be transparency. The amount in question is big. Although the argument is to resolve flood problems, there must be transparency,” he said at a press conference after meeting senior officials of the finance ministry on Tuesday.

Mr Anwar had officially clocked in as finance minister in Putrajaya earlier on Tuesday.

His predecessor Tengku Zafrul Aziz, when tabling the Budget in October under former premier Ismail Sabri Yaakob, had announced a Flood Mitigation Plan worth RM15 billion until 2030 as a long-term strategy to adapt to climate change.

Tengku Zafrul has since assumed the post of International Trade and Industry Minister in Mr Anwar’s 28-member Cabinet line-up. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK