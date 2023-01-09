Malaysia PM Anwar expected to end impasse in Sabah state government

KOTA KINABALU - Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to fly into Sabah capital today to broker a peace deal among the three warring parties in Sabah calling for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman and state chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to be replaced.

However, GRS is proposing for the status quo to remain but with Pakatan Harapan, who is currently part of the state’s opposition, on board the state government.

Mr Anwar will be arriving in Sabah amid the claim by Mr Hajiji, who insists that he still has the majority to remain as chief minister while Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Bung Mokthar Radin is saying that the “game is on”.

The embattled Hajiji has shown his strength by handing over statutory declarations of support from 44 assemblymen, including seven Pakatan Harapan and five Sabah Barisan-Umno dissidents, to Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin during a one-hour meeting on Saturday.

However, on his arrival from Kuala Lumpur where he had met Barisan chairman Zahid Hamidi on Saturday, Bung told reporters that the “ball is in play” and dismissed Mr Hajiji’s majority as “corrupted”.

He was referring to the alleged “snatching” of five of the 17 Sabah Barisan-Umno assemblymen to get the majority in the 79-member state assembly, which is expected to hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a Bill on gas supply regulations.

Bung said Mr Anwar, who will touch down in Sabah from Jakarta at about 8pm, is expected to discuss with all of them – GRS, Barisan and Warisan – to find solutions to the current political stalemate in Sabah.

“I don’t think there will be a swearing-in at the Istana before that,” Bung said without disclosing further details.

Both Mr Hajiji and his state Cabinet were originally scheduled to be sworn in before the governor today.

It was learnt that Barisan, Warisan and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyrakat (KDM) are pushing for a “true” unity Sabah government involving all parties including Pakatan Harapan and GRS’ component parties.

A source told The Star that as part of their “peace deal”, the parties were also pushing for Mr Hajiji to be replaced as he was said to be “party-less”.

They are ready to allow leaders from GRS’ component parties – Sabah STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan or any of the party leaders from Barisan or Warisan – to lead the unity government in Sabah.

“It must be a true unity government. Everyone must be included – GRS, Pakatan, Barisan, Warisan and KDM,” said a source, adding that they would be proposing this during the meeting.

GRS will be proposing to maintain the status quo of the GRS-Barisan government but will bring Pakatan into the state government, The Star reported.

Mr Anwar, who left for Jakarta on Sunday, is likely to fly straight into Kota Kinabalu on Monday after a two-day official visit to the Indonesian capital and is expected to be joined by his deputy Zahid, who is also flying to Sabah today.