Malaysia PM Anwar disappointed at RM2b corruption scandal at KL airport customs

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed disappointment over the latest alleged power abuse and corruption cases detected among customs personnel at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, which is said to be linked to around RM2 billion (S$571 million) in losses to the government.

Datuk Seri Anwar said although the case involved a small section of the entire Customs Department, the losses were massive.

“We are doing all we can to curb corruption and power abuse. Although we scored several wins, there are still cases which affect and sadden me, such as the one involving the Customs Department,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly gathering on April 1.

He said that corruption was a serious matter and all efforts must go towards stopping the menace and putting a cork on leakages.

“Those who trivialise corruption should look at the amount of losses it causes. In this case, it is RM2 billion.

“If we act on leakages, including the smuggling of diesel and cooking oil, we can save billions of ringgit,” he pointed out.

Over the past week, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had arrested 34 customs officers assigned to KLIA Cargo in connection with smuggling activities, believed to have caused a leakage of RM2 billion in the country’s revenue over the past two years.

The suspects were arrested in a special operation by the MACC, the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and Bank Negara.

Investigators believe that the officers had received RM4.7 million from a syndicate to facilitate the smuggling of chewable tobacco, cigarettes, liquor, health products and vehicle spare parts.

The officers who are believed to have taken money from companies and forwarding agents would either let the goods go without inspections or not conduct thorough checks, said MACC chief Azam Baki. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK