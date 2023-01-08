Malaysia PM Anwar arrives in Jakarta to begin his first official visit

JAKARTA - Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Indonesia for his maiden working visit to the country, at the invitation of Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

Datuk Seri Anwar arrived with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta via a special aircraft on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Anwar will meet Mr Widodo at the Presidential Palace in Bogor on Monday. Both leaders will review Malaysian-Indonesian relations and discuss strategies to tackle regional and global challenges.

This two-day working visit is expected to boost economic collaboration between the two countries.

Mr Anwar is expected to attend a ceremony to hand over 11 letters of interest by Malaysian companies to Mr Bambang Susantono, who heads the Nusantara Capital City Authority. This is a special government agency tasked with managing and governing Nusantara city in East Kalimantan, the future capital of Indonesia.

The Malaysian firms are registering their interest to work closely with Indonesia to develop this planned city, which will replace Jakarta as the national capital.

He will also be attending an engagement session with the Malaysian diaspora on Sunday night.

Indonesia is Malaysia’s sixth largest global trading partner. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

