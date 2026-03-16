Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim provided the extra holiday as a gesture of appreciation.

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s Human Resources Ministry has urged employers to consider granting flexible leave arrangements to workers following the government’s announcement of an additional public holiday for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a statement, the ministry welcomed the March 15 announcement by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to provide an extra holiday as a gesture of appreciation to Malaysians.

Based on the announcement, if Aidilfitri falls on March 20, the government will declare March 23 as an additional public holiday.

If Aidilfitri falls on March 21, an extra holiday will instead be granted on March 20.

Mr Anwar made the announcement at the launch of a National Consumers Day celebration in Kota Kinabalu.

The ministry said the move is intended to give Malaysians more time to travel back to their hometowns and celebrate comfortably with their families.

“The celebration of festivals such as Aidilfitri is a deeply meaningful time for workers to be with their families and loved ones.

“Employers are therefore encouraged to consider granting flexibility in leave arrangements as part of caring and progressive employment practices,” the ministry said on March 15.

It added that such measures would support efforts to strengthen work-life balance and foster an inclusive working environment in line with the Madani administration’s agenda.

The ministry said the additional holiday is in line with provisions under the Holidays Act 1951.

Under the announcement, the additional day declared will be considered a public holiday applicable to private sector employees, subject to Section 60D of the Employment Act 1955.

“Employers may replace the declared public holiday with another day as a substitute paid holiday for employees, in accordance with the provisions under the Employment Act,” the ministry said.

It said employers are also required to inform workers of the arrangements for the additional holiday.

They must state whether it will be granted on the declared date or replaced with another suitable day.

The ministry added that if employees are required to work on the declared public holiday, they must be paid the prescribed public holiday rate.

It expressed confidence that mutual understanding between employers and employees would contribute to more harmonious industrial relations.

“At the same time, employers and workers are encouraged to engage in constructive discussions to ensure business operations continue smoothly,” it said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK