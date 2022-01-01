Malaysian PM says flood assistance for those who lost their homes could reach RM61,000

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.said in his New Year message on Friday (Dec 31) that the victims of recent devastating floods in Malaysia who had lost their homes could receive cash help of as much as RM61,000 (S$20,000).

The government’s assistance for flood victims could reach as much as RM10,000 for each head of household, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

He said for victims whose houses were totally destroyed in the floods, the assistance will be much higher and could reach RM61,000.

At least 48 people died in December floods caused by a tropical depression that were the deadliest in Malaysia's history, and which inundated large parts of Selangor and several Pahang districts.

Realising the challenges awaiting the victims in the next few months, Mr Ismail Sabri said assistance was one of the government’s efforts to alleviate the victims’ burden without having to take out their savings from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

He said with the cash assistance, they can keep their savings and annual dividend of about 5 per cent so as to be able to have quite a comfortable life after retirement.

"I hope the assistance will give a new light to the Keluarga Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying in a Bernama report, during his New Year 2022 message, which was broadcast live on TV.

Mr Ismail Sabri said the distribution of the assistance, which includes the compassionate aid (BWI), had begun on Dec 27, only 10 days after the floods compared with months needed previously.

"This will benefit more than 45,000 heads of households and the number will increase as we identify more victims who were not evacuated to relief centres. As of today, 20,000 heads of households had received the aid,” he said.

Apart from that, he said the assistance also included a cash voucher of RM500 for the purchase of electrical appliances to each family of flood victims to replace the ones damaged in the floods, which will be implemented from Jan 7.

He said each victim was also offered free car towing and repair service fees by Proton and Perodua, in addition to a 50 per cent discount on spare parts, while other companies also offered free car towing services and a discount of at least 25 per cent on spare parts and repair fees at registered service centres.

He said other initiatives include an RM1,000 voucher for repair or purchase to replace private vehicles that have suffered total damage.