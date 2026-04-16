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Malaysia preparing to amend laws to curb waste dumping, report says

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The move comes as Malaysia seeks to avoid becoming a global dumping ground for discarded components.

The move comes as Malaysia seeks to avoid becoming a global dumping ground for discarded components.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

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KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is preparing to amend its environmental laws to give authorities greater power to curb illegal electronic waste as the country seeks to avoid becoming a global dumping ground for discarded components, according to a local media report.

Malaysia is preparing amendments to its Environmental Quality Act that will be submitted to the Parliament early in 2027, according to a report in The Star, citing Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup. 

The proposed changes include setting up enforcement units under the Department of Environment at Malaysian ports, according to the report.

A Cabinet paper on the policy is expected to be submitted next week, it said. The minister said the department currently faces manpower constraints, the newspaper reported. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.