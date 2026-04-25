Malaysia picks a former judge to lead its anti-graft agency

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Malaysia has named a High Court judge as the nation’s next anti-graft chief.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia named Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman as the next anti-graft chief, taking over from embattled head Azam Baki when his term ends in May.

Mr Abdul Halim will begin as chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on May 13, according to a statement on April 25 from Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, chief secretary to the government.

Mr Abdul Halim was a former High Court judge who retired about three years ago.

Mr Azam has been under scrutiny since Bloomberg News published two reports in February.

One focused on shareholdings in a financial services firm that were worth more than the allowed limit for public officials.

The other contained allegations that a group of businessmen was working with MACC officials to intimidate executives and oust them from companies.

Mr Azam and the MACC strongly denied the allegations in the reports.

Malaysia’s king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, said on April 23 he would select a new anti-graft chief, adding the position is very important in ensuring the agency continues to play an effective role as the main institution in combating corruption, malpractice and abuse of power.

The MACC chief commissioner is chosen by the king on the advice of the prime minister.

On April 24, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim put forward the recommendation of the new chief to the king, and it was accepted, according to the statement.

Of Mr Abdul Halim, “the government is confident that with his extensive experience and high integrity, he will be able to strengthen governance empowerment efforts, increase the people’s confidence and intensify the anti-corruption agenda in the national interest,” Mr Shamsul said in the statement.

The Malaysian Cabinet had directed an investigation into Azam’s shareholdings by a panel of senior public officials led by the Attorney-General.

The Cabinet has also ordered law enforcement and other agencies, including the MACC, to probe separate allegations that a network of businessmen – nicknamed the corporate mafia – was colluding with MACC officials to oust executives.

A key party in Mr Anwar’s ruling coalition had called for a Royal Commission of Inquiry into the matter.

Mr Azam, 62, got the top job in 2020.

He stayed in the role and served under three prime ministers, despite protests calling for his arrest in 2022 after reports alleged he had shareholdings that breached stock-ownership rules for public officials.

Mr Anwar extended his term in 2023, when Mr Azam reached the mandatory retirement age of 60, and then twice more.

His current term is set to expire on May 12.

A rally calling for Mr Azam’s arrest is due to take place in the capital Kuala Lumpur later on April 25.

The youth wing of the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) – a component of the Barisan Nasional party which is part of the ruling coalition – has pledged to participate in the demonstrations.

MCA has said the MACC chief commissioner position should be subject to parliamentary appointment and oversight.

A similar protest in February had drawn hundreds of Malaysians, mainly young people, demanding action be taken against Mr Azam.

Members of the ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat also took part in the rally. BLOOMBERG