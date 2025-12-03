Malaysia passes anti-bullying Bill; scope of law to cover adults in future

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– Malaysia will look into expanding the scope of the proposed anti-bullying legislation to cover those aged 18 and above in 2026, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, as the Anti-Bully Bill 2025 gets the nod of the Parliament .

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said that the government would first assess the law’s effectiveness in curbing bullying among minors aged under 18.

“This is the first phase. I agree with the MPs that we need to include those above age 18 who are in universities,” she said when winding up the debates on the anti-bullying Bill 2025 on Dec 3.

“We will study (expanding the scope) to above 18 in 2026,” she added.

Ms Azalina also said that the RM250,000 (S$78,500) maximum award for damages and compensation which the perpetrator could be ordered to pay the victim would serve as a deterrent for potential bullies.

“The maximum amount is RM250,000, but they could pay RM10, RM5 or even RM0.50 . If parents know they will have to pay damages for the irresponsible actions of their children, I think this can serve as a prevention,” she said.

She said that the law also ensures that parents cannot absolve themselves of responsibility and simply point fingers at schools and teachers, as they would be required to attend counselling sessions ordered by the Tribunal, conducted by a government agency.

“This means parents too cannot run away from paying the penalties, and if they are ordered to go for counselling, they too have to go,” she said.

“This law is meant to be preventive,” she said.

She also said that the Anti-Bully Tribunal would hear civil cases.

“There is nothing in this Bill that prevents parents or anyone from reporting (bullying) cases which are criminal in nature to the police,” she said.

The anti-bullying Bill 2025 was passed in the Parliament with a voice vote. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK