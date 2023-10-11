Malaysia Parliament approves energy efficiency law

Malaysia has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent across the economy by 2030. PHOTO: REUTERS
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s Parliament on Wednesday passed a law that will require the country’s biggest energy consumers to implement power-saving measures, as it looks to slash its energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Malaysia has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent across the economy by 2030, and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The enforcement of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act is projected to save energy use by 2,017 million gigajoules, equivalent to RM97.1 billion (S$28 billion) by 2050, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said when presenting the Bill in the lower house on Tuesday.

It is also expected to reduce emissions by 197,877 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over the same period, and create new jobs in energy management and auditing, he said, without elaborating further on the Bill’s content.

“This approach will allow the government to plan energy supply and generation more holistically, while also contributing to the country’s climate change agenda,” Mr Nik Nazmi said.

The law will next be sent to the Senate, or upper house, for approval before being gazetted. REUTERS

