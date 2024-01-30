Malaysia’s Pardons Board reportedly discusses jailed former PM Najib’s case

KUALA LUMPUR – The Pardons Board headed by the Malaysian King met on Jan 29, according to a Cabinet minister, after a report said the meeting had decided on an application from imprisoned former prime minister Najib Razak.

Dr Zaliha Mustafa, a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department who sits on the Pardons Board, told reporters on Jan 30 that the meeting took place at the national palace. She did not say if Najib’s pardon bid was discussed.

“Just wait for the official statement from the Pardons Board,” Dr Zaliha said.

The Edge reported on Jan 30 that the board had discussed the case in what is King Abdullah Ahmad Shah’s last official meeting before passing the reins to Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar this week as part of the South-east Asian nation’s rotating monarchy.

The report did not say when the decision would be made public.

The board was scheduled to meet on Jan 29, and it was reported earlier that it might consider Najib’s bid for a pardon from his convictions related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal.

He is serving a 12-year prison sentence for several charges in the case involving RM42 million (S$11.9 million) in funds belonging to SRC International, a former unit of the troubled state fund.

He has exhausted all legal avenues of appeal and can be released from prison only by a royal pardon from Malaysia’s King.

Najib’s lawyer and the Malaysian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sultan Abdullah’s term as King under Malaysia’s rotational monarchy ends on Jan 30. BLOOMBERG