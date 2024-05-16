Malaysia opens autogate facility to another 36 countries and regions starting June 1

PUTRAJAYA – Travellers from 36 more countries and regions can use Malaysia’s autogate facility for immigration clearance beginning June 1, said home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

This is in addition to a list of 10 countries, including Singapore, that are already enjoying the facility, said Datuk Seri Saifuddin.

Among the latest additions are the European Union, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, mainland China, Canada, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Malaysia has decided to allow travellers from these countries and regions, deemed as low risk, to use the autogate to ensure a smooth immigration clearing process, said Mr Saifuddin, after attending the National Registration Department Excellent Service Awards on May 16.

Mr Saifuddin said the number of travellers coming to Malaysia has increased, pointing to the 40 million who entered the country between Jan 1, 2023, and April 2024.

Of that figure, 30.5 million entered via Terminals 1 and 2 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, as well as the entry points in Johor Bahru.

“This move is expected to not only ensure faster and smoother clearance at our entry points but will also help boost tourism,” he said.

The minister assured that the use of automation by foreign travellers would not affect the country’s security as information would still be captured and recorded. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK