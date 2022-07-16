Malaysia navy ship fires first missile outside nation's waters in Hawaiian exercise

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Malaysian navy ship has fired a missile for the first time outside Malaysian waters, hitting its target in a multi-country exercise off Hawaii.

The Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) corvette, KD Lekir, fired the Exocet MM40 missile during the ongoing Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) Exercise, said Malaysia's Admiral Mohd Reza Mohd Sany on Saturday (July 16).

The launch was witnessed by Tan Sri Mohd Reza and Malaysia's Western Armada deputy chief First Admiral Farizal Myeor at the K. Mark Takai Pacific Warfighting Centre at Ford Island, Hawaii.

The missile hit the target, a decommissioned guided missile frigate USS Rodney M. Davis.

"Rimpac is the best platform to increase interoperability between those who take part. The involvement is an experience that will elevate the professionalism of the KD Lekir crew," Adm Mohd Reza said in a statement.

He added that this was the second time the navy had taken part in the exercise, with vessel KD Lekiu participating in 2018.

"The biggest international maritime exercise is an opportunity for a joint exercise involving various countries while strengthening cooperation among the participants," he said.

According to the TLDM, KD Lekir previously fired the same missile during the Taming Sari exercise at the Melaka Strait on May 22, in preparation for Rimpac.

Participants of Rimpac are taking part in sea exercises for 22 days from Monday after two weeks at port.

The sea exercises involve 38 ships, four submarines and more than 170 aircraft from 26 countries.