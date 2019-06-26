Malaysia names task force members to probe 'sensitive' disappearances of two men

PUTRAJAYA - The Malaysian government has appointed a former High Court Judge, Datuk Abd Rahim Uda, to lead a six-man special task force to probe the alleged enforced disappearances of a Christian pastor and a Muslim man suspected of spreading Shi'ite belief in the country.

Members of the taskforce were introduced on Wednesday (June 26) by Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, The Star online news reported.

One of the missing men is Pastor Raymond Koh, the founder of Harapan Komuniti NGO and who has been accused of trying to convert Muslims.

He was believed to have been abducted by a group of men in Petaling Jaya on Feb 13, 2017, while on his way to a friend's house.

The other missing man is Mr Amri, co-founder of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Perlis Hope.

He went missing on Nov 24, 2016, after leaving his home in Kangar, Perlis at about 11.30pm.

The issue involving their disappearances is sensitive in Malaysia amid claims they were abducted by the authorities, perhaps by members of the police force, for their proselytisation activities. The incidents also raised concerns about rising religious intolerance in Malaysia.

Islamic authorities in the country, which has a Sunni Muslim majority, bans the conversion of Malaysian Muslims to Christians or Shi'ites.

The previous Barisan Nasional government had stonewalled queries by family members on the whereabouts of Mr Koh and Mr Amri, or whether the government had a hand in their disappearances.

The Pakatan Harapan government's special task force was formed by the Cabinet last month.

This followed a verdict by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia(Suhakam) in April that the Special Branch police was likely behind their disappearances.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin said the taskforce will investigate if it was true that the Special Branch was involved in the two incidents, as concluded by Suhakam.

"I am confident that the special task force will be able to carry out their duty to look into the matter," he said. "I expect to get a report on their findings in six months and leave it to them to determine who to be called in the process of their investigation."

The other five members of the task force are:

- former head of the police's legal division Mokhtar Mohd Noor.

- The police's Integrity and Standard Compliance department director Zamri Yahya;

- The force's Enforcement Agencies Integrity Commission operations director Bukhari Ab Hamid.

- Mohd Sophian Zakaria of the Attorney General's Chambers

- Mohd Russaini Idrus, under secretary for the Police Commission.