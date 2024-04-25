Malaysia mulls over casino as part of Special Economic Zone plans to boost Forest City, say sources

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia is looking at allowing a casino to operate in the RM450 billion (S$128.5 billion) Forest City project in Johor, which would revitalise the troubled reclaimed islands.

Sources with knowledge of the discussions told The Straits Times that such a development is among proposals for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ), an integrated commercial and investment hub to ease movement of goods and people between the two countries.

Bloomberg had reported that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim met Berjaya Corp founder Vincent Tan as well as Genting Group chief Lim Kok Thay at Forest City in mid-April with Johor Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, who also began his five-year term as Malaysia’s King in January, also represented. Genting controls Malaysia’s only casino and operates Sentosa’s Resorts World Sentosa, one of two integrated resorts (IRs) in Singapore. The other IR is operated by Marina Bay Sands.

An official source, who asked not to be named, confirmed the premier’s presence at the development during his April 18 visit to Johor, during which he proclaimed the southern state would be Malaysia’s most developed with economic growth outpacing the rest of the country.

The PM’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the meeting that was among several on April 18 focused on the SEZ as well as a Special Financial Zone – offering special tax rates and visas – in Forest City.

“Interestingly, gaming is one of the key sectors to be promoted under the SEZ for Forest City,” the source told ST.

However, opening a second casino in Malaysia could prompt political backlash from the Malay-Muslim majority which Datuk Seri Anwar’s government is already struggling to win over. About two-thirds of these voters backed the opposition in 2023 polls to elect new administrations in six states.