Malaysia mulls flat RM5 one-way fare for citizens on JB-Woodlands train

KLUANG, Johor - Malaysia is thinking of allowing its citizens to pay a flat RM5 (S$1.45) rate for a one-way trip on Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) Shuttle Tebrau between Johor Bahru and Woodlands in Singapore.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the current price for a one-way ticket from Johor Bahru to Woodlands is RM5, while the ticket for the return trip is $5, adding that the railway company proposed the change to eliminate this difference in fares.

“I welcome the suggestion and will discuss the matter with the Land Public Transport Agency. We hope it can be done by early next year,” Mr Loke told Malaysian reporters on Dec 10, adding that about 10,000 people use the Shuttle Tebrau daily.

Mr Loke said there was no need for Malaysia to hold discussions with Singapore as KTMB is a Malaysian entity.

On holding discussions with Singapore about continuing operations of Shuttle Tebrau when the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project is completed, Mr Loke said there was still time for that.

“There are still three years until the RTS Link is completed. We will focus on improving the service first,” he said.

On Oct 26, Mr Loke told the Malaysian Parliament that the country would hold discussions with Singapore to continue the Shuttle Tebrau train service when the RTS Link becomes operational.

He said under a previous bilateral agreement, one of the conditions is to cease Shuttle Tebrau operation six months after the RTS Link is completed. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK