Malaysia mulls over enacting law on AI

PETALING JAYA – The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry is looking into the possibility of regulating artificial intelligence (AI) applications in Malaysia, including labelling material produced by such apps as “AI-generated” or “AI-assisted”.

Minister Chang Lih Kang said it is considering spearheading the drafting of a Bill which would involve consultations with technology experts, legal professionals, stakeholders, and the public to ensure it is robust and relevant.

“It is a strategic move considering the global trend towards stronger regulations around AI usage,” he told Sunday Star.

Mr Chang said due to the widespread use of AI, it would be essential to label any material produced by generative AI as “AI-generated” or “AI-assisted” to ensure transparency and enable informed consumption.

“We should actively explore and advocate for policy measures that require content produced entirely or in part by AI, to be clearly identified. Additionally, adopting global standards for AI transparency and pushing for relevant certification can bolster these transparency efforts,” he said.

“These standards might include guidelines on how to label AI-produced content and how to provide easy-to-understand explanations about the workings of AI systems,” he added.

In March, the World Economic Forum reported that the European Union was working on a legal framework for regulating the use of AI, chiefly focusing on galvanising rules on data transparency, quality, accountability and human oversight.

Dubbed the “AI Act”, the legislation is also designed to resolve “ethical questions and implementation challenges” in various industries, including education, finance and healthcare.

On July 21, AI companies, including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta, made voluntary commitments to the United States government to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content.

Mr Chang pointed out that such a Bill in Malaysia would cover crucial aspects such as data privacy and public awareness of AI use.

“It would be important for this AI Act to, among others, encompass areas such as transparency, data privacy, accountability and cybersecurity.

“The legislation could also include provisions for educating the public about AI and promoting research and development in the field,” he said.

The legislation, he said, would not curtail the development of AI technology, adding that it is important to balance the need to manage risks with the potential for innovation as well as ensuring AI continues to positively contribute to the economy and society.

“It is also crucial for the ministry to continuously advance research and development in AI and machine learning technologies, promoting ethical guidelines, and supporting innovation that can help in detecting and countering misinformation and other forms of harmful content,” he added.