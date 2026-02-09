Malaysia mulls over blocking use of foreign credit cards at petrol stations

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

A ban preventing foreign-registered vehicles from loading up on subsidised RON95 petrol is set to take effect on April 1.

KUALA LUMPUR – A study is being carried out on barring the use of overseas-registered credit cards at outdoor payment terminals in petrol stations, according to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Armizan Mohd Ali.

Datuk Armizan said on Feb 9 these were among the additional steps being considered to curb leakages under the BUDI95 RON95 targeted petrol subsidy.

“We are seeing if this mechanism can be expanded. At the same time, monitoring and operations by plainclothes ministry officials will be carried out at known hotspots,” he said.

Mr Armizan said the ministry also took a serious view of threats allegedly issued to petrol station operators over the sale of RON95.

“Such actions are criminal offences, and those affected can lodge police reports,” he said.

Regulations barring owners of foreign-registered vehicles from buying subsidised RON95 will be enforced from April 1 , he added.

“Currently, the regulations lean heavily towards licence holders or petrol station operators (who sell to foreigners),” he said.

“We are reviewing legislative amendments to (cover) individuals attempting to pump subsidised petrol illegally,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK