Malaysia ministry urges hotels to offer 23-hour stays to attract tourists

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysia's Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry said 23-hour hotel stays would make the country's hospitality offerings more competitive.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) is urging hotels to offer tourists a minimum 23-hour stay to boost the appeal of Visit Malaysia 2026, the Dewan Rakyat – Malaysia’s Lower House of Parliament – was told.

MOTAC said this is part of its marketing strategy for Visit Malaysia 2026 and aims to further enhance consumers’ value for money.

The ministry said in a written reply dated Feb 26: “We urge hotel operators to offer a 23-hour stay. For example, guests could check in at 2pm and check out at 1pm the following day.

“This also improves tourists’ experience, making Malaysia’s hospitality offerings more competitive at the international level.”

However, the ministry noted that check-in and check-out hours remain a business decision determined by hotel operators.

It said: “The public is also urged to always study and understand the terms and conditions set by their respective accommodation providers before making any reservations.

“Tourism is a competitive industry, and users have the right to choose.”

The ministry added that negotiations are being carried out with the Housing and Local Government Ministry to review the suitability of including operating hour standards as part of local councils’ licensing requirements.

“These efforts are aligned with a review of the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482), which aims to strengthen MOTAC’s role in raising the standards and services of the accommodation sector,” it said.

The ministry was responding to Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, who asked about the ministry’s efforts to standardise hotel and homestay check-in and check-out hours as part of marketing initiatives to attract tourists during Visit Malaysia 2026. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK