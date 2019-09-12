'The facts speak for themselves': Malaysia minister Yeo Bee Yin slams Indonesia's denial of haze

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin says that data clearly shows that Indonesia is responsible for the haze in the country.

"Let the data speak for itself. Minister Siti Nurbaya should not be in denial," she wrote in her Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 11), referring to Indonesian Environment Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar.

Ms Yeo said that data indicates that Indonesia was responsible for the haze, and that Ms Siti Nurbaya should not be pushing the blame to Malaysia.

This comes following reports that Ms Siti Nurbaya said that the haze in Malaysia was caused by the forest fires in its own country.

Ms Siti Nurbaya said Malaysia had not been transparent about its own forest fires, and that she would send a letter to the Malaysian ambassador to correct its data.

In the post, Ms Yeo had also included a link to the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC), in which the latest data showed that the total number of hot spots in Kalimantan was 474, and 387 in Sumatra.

This was a stark contrast to the latest number of hot spots in Malaysia, which was recorded at seven.

Ms Yeo also included a link from the ASMC that showed the wind direction in which the haze would have blown, which debunked Ms Siti Nurbaya's claim that Sarawak's haze was caused by Malaysia's forest fires.

"As for (Siti Nurbaya's) claim that the haze is from Sarawak, just look at the wind direction. How is it logically possible?" she said.

Related Story Haze in region gets worse as hot spots rise

Related Story Pahang school to be closed on Sept 12 due to worsening haze situation

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, however, has declined to react to Ms Siti Nurbaya's claim that the haze situation in Malaysia originated from fires in Sarawak.

"Never mind, that is just her own comment. We will not say anything about it, " said Tun Dr Mahathir to reporters, after attending Binary University's 35th anniversary gala dinner here.

The recent haze has caused a number of areas in Malaysia to record unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) levels.

Sarawak was the most affected, and half a million face masks were sent by the National Disaster Management Agency to the state.

Schools in the state will also be temporarily closed by the Education Ministry based on API readings, though the primary school-leaving UPSR examinations are expected to go on.