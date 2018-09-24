Malaysia may implement by year end Vehicle Entry Permit on Singapore vehicles entering via Causeway, Second Link

PONTIAN (BERNAMA) - The Road Transport Department (RTD) expects the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) on all foreign vehicles entering the country through the Johor Causeway and the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link, to be implemented at the end of this year.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said the permit system is now in the final stage of tests, before being finalised by the Ministry of Transport.

"I am waiting for the final report which I expect to receive this October before getting a decision from the ministry.

"This implementation does not put pressure on the neighbouring countries as it only involves our business and our borders," he told reporters after visiting a RTD personnel who had suffered a permanent disability in Kampung Sawah Dalam here on Monday (Sept 24).

The VEP was previously postponed by the government to standardise its implementation in Malaysia-Singapore and Malaysia-Thailand.

Meanwhile, on his visit, Datuk Seri Shaharuddin said it was to hand over the retirement card to the personnel, Mr Syamaizar Mohamad Yahya, 35, who is now bedridden after being involved in a road accident while returning from work in August 2016.