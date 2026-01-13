Malaysia may drag Elon Musk’s X platform to court over AI chatbot Grok, says minister

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Mr Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot was used to generate sexually explicit and non-consensual manipulated images.

SHAH ALAM – The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) may take legal action against the messaging platform X over its failure to restrict access to harmful content generated by its controversial AI chatbot, Grok, says Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the MCMC had contacted X and requested feedback on Grok, which had features that violate Malaysian laws, including the ability to create inappropriate deepfake images of underage children and women.

Tech company xAI, the firm which develops Grok and runs X, is owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

Mr Fahmi said at an event here on Jan 13: “However, the response we received from X was not satisfactory and, after being informed of this by the MCMC, I ordered that access to the Grok chatbot be temporarily blocked .

“We have requested further discussions but are also considering legal action against the platform. The MCMC is working on this and will make an announcement soon.”

Mr Fahmi said many countries have blocked access to the chatbot because it lacks adequate safeguards against harmful content.

He added that a plan to restrict social media access for those under 16 was under way, and he hopes to secure cooperation from all social media platforms by mid-year. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK