Malaysia may consider Cabinet pay cuts if Middle East conflict worsens, says PM Anwar

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Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Putrajaya is prepared to consider pay cuts for ministers if the Middle East crisis worsens.

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CYBERJAYA - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Putrajaya is prepared to consider ministerial pay cuts if the Middle East crisis worsens.

Mr Anwar added, however, that ministers’ salaries are already relatively low.

“What matters is that they serve well,” he told the media after prayers at Surau Bomba in Cyberjaya on April 17 .

“As for me, I have no issue not taking a salary. But that salary is their right as long as they perform well, and I think that is reasonable.

“However, there is no obstacle (to a pay cut) ... if the economic situation becomes more severe, it can be considered.”

He had been asked if Malaysia would follow Indonesia’s proposal to cut its ministers’ salaries as part of broader fiscal tightening measures.

On a separate matter, Mr Anwar said that he will meet the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) to discuss calls to re-evaluate conditions for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to set up factories in the country.

On A pril 16 , a Perak exco member urged the Federal Government to review its conditions for EV makers to build factories.

State industry and investment committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said there are concerns about some restrictive policies that could undermine foreign investors’ confidence, damaging the country’s investment image.

Commenting on concerns that Chinese EV manufacturer BYD’s plan to invest in a completely knocked down (CKD) plant in Tanjung Malim may be in jeopardy, Mr Loh said stringent conditions need to be reassessed based on overall benefits and long-term national interests. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK