Malaysia may allow activities, home quarantine for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19: PM Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sports and social activities, and home quarantine will be among the privileges that the Malaysian government is considering for those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday (July 24).

The Prime Minister said these relaxations of Covid-19 curbs will give the Malaysian public some "breathing space" after being in lockdown for a while.

"The government is now assessing what flexibilities or privileges that we can give to those who have completed their vaccination doses.

"Within the next few days, I will announce this as a total package of dine-in, sports and social activities that will be allowed for those who are fully vaccinated.

"I hope these (relaxations) can give the people a bit of room or breathing space to live a slightly better life," said Tan Sri Muhyiddin to reporters at a special media interview. The Prime Minister said the government acknowledged that staying cooped up at home due to the pandemic restrictions has taken its toll on people's mental health.

The government is also considering removing the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Malaysia to be quarantined at designated facilities, he added.

"We are mulling some options for travellers or Malaysians returning from abroad. They can undergo quarantine at home instead of at a hotel or a centre. This will save costs.

"They may be given a wrist tracker and will have to take a swab test before exiting quarantine," said Mr Muhyiddin.

Another flexibility being considered for the fully vaccinated, he said, is to allow interstate travel for long-distance couples.

"These are all still being finalised," said Mr Muhyiddin.