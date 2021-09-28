Malaysia looking at lifting border control, travel ban: Report

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - Malaysia is considering reopening the country's borders amid expectations that it will lift a ban on interstate travel next month, The Star reported on Tuesday (Sept 28), citing National Recovery Council chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

Ministers this week will discuss whether to allow fully vaccinated Malaysians to travel abroad, and to let tourists and business travellers into the country, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin after chairing a meeting with the council on Monday.

The matter would be brought to the prime minister and an announcement would be made soon, he added.

The council was informed by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin that 90 per cent of the adult population would be inoculated as soon as early October, said Mr Muhyiddin at the press conference. This would pave the way for interstate travel to resume by mid-October.

As at Monday, 84.4 per cent of adults have been fully vaccinated. The country added 10,959 infections that same day, the fewest in more than two months.

"The National Recovery Council is satisfied with the briefing on the Covid-19 case updates and rate of ICU (intensive care unit) bed utilisation by Khairy Jamaluddin which are showing a reduction," wrote Mr Muhyiddin on Facebook late on Monday.